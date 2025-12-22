When CES kicks off in a couple of weeks, it’ll be an AI show. Even as we’ve seen some evidence of companies backing quietly away from AI and the number of vocal critics consistently growing, CES needs a theme and it will once again be AI. There’ll be AI in all of the garbage shown off, and almost all of it will not make it into your life. That said, Samsung has an idea that may end up in your kitchen one day. The new Samsung refrigerators will be powered by Google Gemini.

In a short teaser, Samsung says they have two devices that’ll be powered by Gemini: a new Bespoke AI Refrigerator and a Bespoke AI Wine Cellar. Sure, these will be priced at an insane level, but they’ll have AI to do…things.

For the fridge, Samsung says that Google’s Gemini will unlock previous limitations on how its fridge systems could recognize food types. They were previously at 37 types of fresh food and 50 types of pre-registered processed foods, but the new recognition will be more “comprehensive and flexible.” They didn’t provide a new set of numbers for foods that can be recognized, so maybe the number is large.

The idea here is for the fridge to better identify ingredients and help you manage food lists for the week or as you prepare for shopping. I’m sure there are more Gemini ideas and features in here, they just want us to tune into CES to find out.

The other device is this AI Wine Cellar. Why would anyone need AI in their Wine Cellar gadget? Well, the cameras in this new version from Samsung will better recognize bottles and labels in order to track them in the SmartThings AI Wine Manager. Who knew that was a thing? It’ll also help you check locations of bottles in the cellar, look up wine information on bottles, receive suggestions for pairings, and help you with wine curation.

Fancy people, do you want AI in your wine cellar and fridge? Here’s the current Samsung Bespoke Fridge.