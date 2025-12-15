Google is shipping out a new System Services update, which affects general Android features that are powered by Google Play Services, as well as the Google Play app itself.

This month, Google doesn’t have a huge list of changes, but mentions “prompts to allow access for nearby devices” under Device Connectivity, new developer features (pretty vague), as well as the ability to adjust controls for personalization and data collection directly in Google Play.

Here’s the entire changelog.

Google Play services v25.49 (2025-12-15)

Developer Services

[Phone] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management related processes in their apps.

Device Connectivity

[Phone] With this feature, you can get prompts to allow access for nearby devices.

Google Play Store v49.3 (2025-12-15)

[Phone] With the new Ask Play experience, you’ll get an improved chat interface that lets you talk to the Play Store like a personal assistant.

[Phone] You can now adjust controls for personalization and data collection directly in Play. You set what data is stored to your Google Account’s Play History and how Play uses it for personalization, with all controls available in the Play menu.

[Phone] This update shows personalized content from your installed Travel apps in the Play Store.

