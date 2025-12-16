The final days of Xmas shopping are upon us and you may be looking for a last minute deal to finish off a shopping list or to make someone’s holiday even more special. This deal seems kind of incredible, if I’m being honest, as it’s Samsung’s top tablet with a $500 off discount – no trades required.

Best Buy has smacked $500 off the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with the 14.6″ display. That discount takes the tablet from $1,200 to $699, plus it comes with an S Pen and 256GB storage.

To recap this big ol’ slate, you get a 14.6″ OLED display at 2960×1848, 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, dual rear cameras, S Pen, 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging, microSD card support, quad speakers, fingerprint reader, WiFi 7, and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset powering it all. This tablet has a lot going for it. As someone who owns the previous generation, I can tell you that Samsung makes impressive tablets and also supports them as good as their smartphones. This should be a deal to jump at.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal is a limited time offering, though, with an end today. Go shopping in a hurry if you can.

Best Buy Deal Link