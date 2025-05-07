The United Stated Postal Service (USPS) is looking for Android beta testers for its new Informed Delivery app. Will you hear the call?

Signing up is easy enough. You can follow the link below, ensure you’re signed into a Google account, then request access to the group. Once and if granted, follow the Google Play link to download the app.

After downloaded and installed, the actual app seems pretty good. You can track packages, as well as see what’s in the mail today. Having used it for the past 5 minutes, I must say, it’s better than what I expected from USPS.

Please, help USPS by joining the beta and telling them about all of the bugs you find.