Notebook LM, Google’s viral AI research assistant that can turn your boring study subject into a full length podcast for your listening enjoyment, is coming to Android.

Up for pre registration on Google Play, the app appears to have most of the features that are available on desktop. Both on Android phones and tablets, users can upload sources, create new notebooks, create and join audio discussions, use in-line citations, and more. The screenshots look like a pretty polished app, so we’re looking forward to this release.

I’ve used that podcast feature before and it’s awesome. This is one of those few times where I’ve thoroughly enjoyed AI.

We’ll update you when the app goes live publicly.