Google detailed its latest Google Play services update this afternoon, v24.25. Inside, there’s an assortment of new features and changes, though, Google doesn’t do too well at explaining every exact change.

For example, while Wear OS owners will now be able to use American Express for Wallet on supported Fitbit devices, Google also notes that users will see “new features” for IDs that get added to Wallet. We aren’t sure what those new features are.

Below you can view the entire changelog, some of which is more helpful than other parts.

What’s New

Google Play services v24.25 (2024-06-26)

Wallet [Wear] With this new feature, you can now use American Express for Wallet on Fitbit. [Phone] With this new feature, you can now add an e-wallet as your payment method or use your linked e-wallets in Google Pay to complete payments. [Phone] With this update, you’ll see new features for the IDs you add to Wallet. [Phone] With this new feature, you can now use Pix as your payment method in Wallet.

System Management [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Device Storage, Privacy, and Security.



Be on the lookout, Android users.

// Google Support