Google Play Introduces “Verified” Badge for VPN Apps

When making the decision to protect your data connection, you might find yourself in a position where the countless number of VPN apps can overwhelm. There really are more than you can possibly keep track of, but a bigger problem might be over whether or not you can trust those that pop-up with a quick search on Google Play. Today, Google is introducing a “Verified” badge to try and help with this process.

I’d imagine that almost all of us who use VPN apps do so because we would rather our internet sessions be private, without tracking of our IP or location or activity. This new Verified badge on Google Play for VPN apps is a sign that a developer has gone “above and beyond” to protect you, the user. At least that’s what Google says it means.

In order for a developer to gain the Verified badge, they must complete several tasks for their app and that process starts by adhering to Google Play’s safety and security guidelines and successfully completing a Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) Level 2 validation. They also must have the app on Google Play for at least 90 days, meet target API requirements, have a Data Safety declaration on their listing, among other things.

When you jump onto a VPN app’s page, you’ll now see a “Verified” badge at the top if they are indeed verified. Scrolling further into their listing should then show a data safety declaration with confirmation that they have been through an independent security review.

As a part of Google’s announcement, Nord, hide.me, and Aloha Browser all committed to the process, so you should see their badges soon. I’d imagine that any other serious VPN client will do the same if they want anyone to download their apps.

