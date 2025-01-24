OnePlus 13 Gets Fresh Update With Camera Improvements, AI Translate

OnePlus 13 owners, a brand new update is upon us with improvements to the camera, overall stability and performance boosts, and several changes to AI translate, if that’s something you use. This new update began rolling out earlier in the week, just as all of us were focusing on what Samsung was about to announce. If you missed it, I can’t say I blame you.

OnePlus will rollout this new update incrementally, although I already received it on my review unit. You can check for it now by heading into Settings>System & Update>System update.

The biggest changes are in the camera, as OnePlus has improved colors taken in Master mode, tone of photos, zoom function, and overall stability. Since the camera is one of the most important pieces of any high-end phone, especially the OnePlus 13, you’ll want these changes as soon as you can get them.

The rest of the update is mostly bug-fixing stuff, outside of AI Translate. For more on those changes, we have the full changelog for you below.

OnePlus 13 Update – CPH2655_15.0.0.405(EX01)

Camera

Improves the colors in photos taken with Master mode.

Improves the tone of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode and improves the zoom function.

Improves camera stability for a better photography experience.

Communication & interconnection

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections for a better network experience.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

System

Improves system stability and performance.

AI translate

Adds the live translation feature that shows the translation of speech in real time.

Adds the face-to-face translation feature that shows the translation of each speaker in Split View.

Now you can hear the translations in your headphones.

Now you can start face-to-face translation with a tap on your headphones (only supported on selected headphones). The translation of one language is played on the speaker on the phone, while the translation of the other language is played on the headphones.

