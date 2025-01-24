Google’s current focus at the moment outside of AI is their new Android XR platform, where they see an opportunity to jump at the hype of mixed reality headsets after seeing the success Meta has had with its Meta Quest products and partnership with Ray-Ban. Google has big plans for headsets of all types, starting with Samsung’s upcoming headset and then what should be a pair of normal-looking glasses that you could wear into the real world and not be laughed at.

In order to make the push into this area at a quicker pace, they are beginning to acquire talent from the industry. And who better to look for that talent than HTC, right? Google loves keeping HTC afloat spending money on the talented folks behind HTC products. Instead of buying their smartphone engineers this time, Google is now buying their HTC VIVE engineers. And that makes sense, since those folks work on headsets and Android XR is a headset platform.

Google made the short announcement about the talent acquisition yesterday, saying the following about “some” of the folks they are hoping to bring over:

They are an incredibly strong technical team with a proven track record in the VR space, and we are looking forward to working with them to accelerate the development of the Android XR platform across the headsets and glasses ecosystem.

Android XR is coming! Here’s to the platform living longer than Daydream and Glass and all of the other headset ideas Google has had in the past.