Google detailed a new experiment for Google TV users in the US this week, powered by both Gemini models and human evaluation.

Called News Briefs, the feature is designed to deliver concise, narrated overviews and related videos of top news stories. Given we just had an inauguration, I have a hunch on the type of news stories users might see to start, but hopefully feeds are tweakable and you can adjust for things you don’t care about.

Here’s what Google says about how it works.

Using Gemini models and human evaluation, News Briefs presents overviews of the top news stories, and surfaces related YouTube videos from trusted news sources for you to learn more. Briefs are updated with top stories throughout the day so you can easily keep up with the latest news.

If you’re in the experiment, these News Briefs will appear on your For You page. Should you wish to provide feedback on the feature directly to Google, you can do so here.

// Google