Samsung has many, many updates rolling out to Galaxy devices. Essentially every phone released since the Galaxy S20 lineup is getting updated. From my count, we’re looking at a total of 26 phones getting updated this week. Impressive.

Inside, each device is receiving the January security patch. Looking through the changelogs, we’re not noticing anything too major, but if you happen to spot something after booting it up, let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S24 – S921USQS4AXL4

S24+ – S926USQS4AXL4

S24 Ultra – S928USQS4AXL4

S24 FE – S721USQS3AXL1

S23 – S911USQS5CXL7

S23+ – S916USQS5CXL7

S23 Ultra – S918USQS5CXL7

S23 FE – S711USQS6CXLG

S22 – S901USQS7EXL8

S22+ – S906USQS7EXL8

S22 Ultra – S908USQS7EXL8

S21 – G991USQSEGXLB

S21+ – G996USQSEGXLB

S21 Ultra – G998USQSEGXLB

S20 – G981VSQSCHXL1

S20+ – G986USQSCHXL1

S20 Ultra – G988USQSCHXL1

S20 FE – G781VSQSIHXL2

Z Fold 6 – F956USQS2AYA3

Z Flip 6 – F741USQS2AYA3

Z Fold 5 – F946USQS5DXLF

Z Flip 5 – F731USQS5DXLF

Z Fold 4 – F936USQS7GXLF

Z Flip 4 – F721USQS7GXLF

Z Fold 3 – F926USQS9JXLA

Z Flip 3 – F711USQSAJXLA

Go snag that update!

// Verizon