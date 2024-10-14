Sony makes good looking phones, but the company didn’t have a great history of supporting them here in the US. Plus, they were crazy expensive, which didn’t help. It was confirmed this year that Sony wouldn’t be selling new Xperia phones in this market, and while we didn’t see many people complaining, it’s sad because this new Scarlet color option makes me want one really badly.

I’ve been clamoring for phones that aren’t white or black for some time. Over the past few years, the best looking color options have been coming from Samsung recently, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Violet, as well as the eccentric Galaxy Note 10 in Aura Glow topping my list. Google also has a couple great options, but I’ve been waiting for options like the original Pixel in blue or the Nexus 5 in red to make their way back onto the market as options.

It’s nice to see Sony having some fun with this Scarlet option, since they are well known for only offering limited colors.

Anyway, this phone is not coming the US, but dang it, I wish it was. Mind you, it costs 1,499 euros. Ouchies.

// GSMArena