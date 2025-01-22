The Galaxy S25 series is very official after weeks of teases and an info drip from retailers making mistakes – today is a big day. These are Samsung’s best new phones to take us through 2025 and that’s pretty exciting. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 are all official and almost ready for your hand.

That in mind, we like to share the official specs list with you whenever Samsung does release devices like these, because people attempt to share this information early and we want you to know what is right and wrong. So yeah, we’ve got official Galaxy S25 specs to talk through.

The upgrades, at least on paper, are going to look quite minor this year. When simply comparing the three Galaxy S25 phones to the three Galaxy S24 phones, it will be tough to notice anything different. The biggest changes are in the new 50MP ultra-wide sensor in the Galaxy S25 Ultra (12MP in the S24 Ultra), 12GB RAM upgrade for the smaller Galaxy S25 (previously 8GB), semi-support for Qi2, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip inside of each. That’s pretty much it, though. The designs are almost the same, although the S25 Ultra does have rounded corners now (thankfully). We get new colors. And we get Android 15 with One UI 7.

The big pitch from Samsung is going to be in Galaxy AI features, powered by that Snapdragon 8 Elite. It could be a tough sell, unless the talking heads are right and that the majority of people don’t care about specs. We’re certainly about to find out if that’s true.

Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Specs