Google has started using Samsung’s new product launches as opportunities to push out new software and features to some of its best ideas on Android. Take today for example, where Google introduced a couple of Circle to Search improvements right next to the Galaxy S25 series.

The two new improvements come via AI Overviews and an expansion of the items that Circle to Search can recognize.

For AI Overviews, Google says that these can be used in “more kinds of visual search results for places, trending images, unique objects and more.” The idea here is that you can get a more helpful snapshot of info with links and all the other goodies of Circle to Search by circle even more things. You get the point. Just circle things and you should get even more information in your AI Overviews.

As for the new information that Circle to Search can recognize, Google added numbers (like phone numbers), email addresses, and URLs you see on a screen. Tapping on these a single time will now take action.

Neither of these items should be specific to the Galaxy S25 series, so be on the lookout on your own device soon.

// Google