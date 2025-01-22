I’m not sure who approached who, whether it was Samsung asking Crocs if they wanted to make phone cases or it was the other way around. All I know is, I’m here for the silly ridiculousness of it all. Announced this week, Samsung and Crocs are partnering up for official accessories for the Galaxy S25 lineup, so yeah, your Galaxy S25 is about to get into Sport Mode.

I spoke briefly to a Samsung representative about the collab and the idea makes perfect sense. People spend time customizing Crocs with the little pins, making the shoes look unique. So why not bring that same thing to your phone? It’s so simple it’s almost genius.

Now I know what you’re thinking — “this won’t fit in my pocket!” Don’t worry, as I have it on good authority that JNCO jeans are making a comeback among Gen Z, so pocket capacity for humankind is about to go up at least 500%. That’s plenty of room for this case.

Crocs cases will be going on sale via Samsung’s website alongside the Galaxy S25. Follow the link below. Don’t hesitate, just buy it.