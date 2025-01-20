It was October, 2023 when OnePlus launched its first foldable. The product seemed rather popular with buyers and even we think it’s a great device. Naturally, people are awaiting the sequel. With Oppo’s Find N5 foldable getting shown in recent images, we’re now quite certain this is the device that will be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for the US and it looks pretty wild.

We can’t see all of the device in these particular images, but we can tell you that it is thin. Like, crazy thin. The phone it is next to in the pictures is an iPhone 16 Pro Max, which itself isn’t all that thick. As you can see, when unfolded, the Find N5 is as thin as USB-C allows for, which is pretty awesome, but could make durability of that port somewhat questionable depending on the material used.

Oppo claims the Find N5 is the thinnest foldable yet, which seems to be a title a few companies have been aiming for. While it does make for a nice in-hand experience, people buying foldables don’t seem to be all that concerned with how large their phone is. Instead, wouldn’t we want somewhat thicker phones for bigger battery sizes and larger camera sensors?

There must be a happy middle ground somewhere. Heck, the original OnePlus Open is already pretty thin, so we look forward to getting this hardware in our hands and seeing if it makes a huge difference.

Thoughts on this thinness? Would you be concerned about that charging port getting damaged because of how thin the material is? It’s something to consider.

// Weibo [2] [3]