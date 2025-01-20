We have been following the release of Android 16 Developer Preview builds, patiently awaiting the release of the public beta. It’s important because many times, your typical Android user waits until the beta to flash the next version of Android, as Developer Previews can be unstable with key features missing. It’s because of this that we’ve been waiting on Google to announce the beta release.

In November, we were quite certain that the first beta would be released this January. We still have plenty of time for Google to make that happen, with this Wednesday now presumed to be the day. Furthermore, thanks to a Googler, the beans may have been spilled on when we can expect subsequent beta releases.

Here’s the full comment, with plenty of dates we could potentially pencil in on the calendar.

January 22 (this Wednesday) is an ideal date for the first Android 16 beta release. It makes for a very busy day for us in the Android blogging business, as that is also Samsung’s Unpacked event. Thanks, Google.

Beyond that, we have mentions of February 19 (Beta 2 release) and March 12 (Beta 3 release). Given the source, we can’t say any of these dates are confirmed in stone, but we had a rough timeline from Google already and these dates align rather well with that.

Bring on Android 16.

// Android Authority