We have been hearing about this supposed Galaxy S25 Slim for a couple of months. It’s unknown if we will see it next week during Samsung’s Unpacked event where we’ll be introduced to the Galaxy S25 series. The latest intel suggests we might see it teased this month, but that release would come towards the middle part of this year. Regardless, we at least now have some 3rd-party renders to look at.

Surprising nobody, Galaxy S25 Slim looks slim, with measurements reported at 159 x 76 x 6.4mm. For comparison, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to measure 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm, so there’s a big difference there.

Other specs are said to include a triple rear camera setup, metal frame, glass backside, and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Beyond being very thin, it looks like a Samsung Galaxy.

We will be on hand at next week’s Unpacked event, so if we learn more about the Slim, we will share the news.

// smartprix