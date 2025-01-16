As a part of the Public Preview program for the Google Home app, Google is introducing support for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarms. These might be the final Nest devices that were stuck in the old Nest app, so this is pretty big news for those of us who happen to own Google’s smoke alarms. In addition to that bit of news, Google is also expanding Matter locks support.

On a Nest Protect front, if you are already enrolled in the Google Home Public Preview (with version 3.27 or higher, sign-up) on Android, you should already see your Nest Protect devices in the app. I’m seeing both of mine, with what appears to be a full set of settings within their device pages. And that should be the case, as Google has laid out all of the features they brought over, which are as follows:

Receive emergency and heads-up notifications for smoke and carbon monoxide

Get critical status alerts like battery health or device issues

View when alarms were last tested and run a system-wide safety checkup. Our safety checkup is an easy way to verify that sensors, power, Wi-Fi connection, speaker, horn, and light ring (located on your Nest Protect) are all working properly

Create a schedule for automatic sound check testing when you’re away from your home

Modify your configuration: change system-wide and alarm-specific settings

View your camera live feeds directly from the emergency alarm card

E911 calling for Nest Aware subscribers (US only)- If you are a Nest Aware subscriber in the US, you can use the Google Home app to quickly contact an emergency call center close to your home, even if you’re not home.

And as you can see below, the UI for them is straight-forward, shows you recent safety check info and tells you as clear as day that “Everything is OK,” assuming everything really is OK. You can move them to new rooms as well, to fully setup your Google Home app the way you want to.

For Matter smart locks, Google is rolling out passcode management and more settings within the Google Home app. You’ll be able to share and edit passcodes for household members and guests, assign labels, customize the experience for each person, and do it all within a slick UI. You’ll also be able to control basic settings, like one-tap entry or locking, vacation mode, and push notifications for lock events.

Google said they are rolling out the Matter lock stuff starting this week, while the Nest Protect features should already be live.

