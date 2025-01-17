We are a few days away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, and at that point, reservations for the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup will come to and end. During this time, you can score an additional $50 off, which is an absolute no brainer.

Even if you aren’t yet sold on Samsung’s next phone, it’s always a good idea to at least reserve it, that way you’re getting the best deal. All Samsung wants is a name and email address, so you’re not paying for anything or putting any sort of deposit down. This is free money, folks, so take it.

Max Savings of $1250: Samsung has said that those who reserve and pre-order can save up to $1250 at purchase, which should make any of their devices quite affordable. This is a mixture of instant savings and trade-in credits. Regardless, when it comes to buying a new Galaxy, this is always the time to do it.

We will be in San Jose next week for the festivities, so stay tuned. In the meantime, go reserve it!