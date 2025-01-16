Samsung announced a plan this week that will try to get you to trade-in your current devices for some type of compensation, even if you don’t plan to buy a new Samsung device at the same time. This appears to be a move to build on the already-excellent Samsung trade-in program that has helped so many of us pay next-to-nothing each year for Samsung’s newest devices.

This new program is called the Galaxy Trade-In Program and is launching first in Korea and France as soon as today. The program will expand to other markets throughout 2025, and I’d imagine the US is on the list.

So far, the details around this program are pretty vague. What we know is that Samsung is hoping that you will trade in your select Galaxy devices “at any time of the year…even if customers do not purchase a new phone.” To start, the devices they want you to trade-in are the Galaxy S23, S22, S21, S20 series, Z Fold5, Fold4, Fold3, Flip5, Flip4, and Flip3. The Galaxy S24, Fold 6, and Flip 6 are weirdly not on the list as the newest available.

What’s the point for Samsung to do this? Tough to say. They describe this move as a “commitment to boost the value of Galaxy devices for users in long-term” and also as a “contribution towards a circular economy,” but there still isn’t much clarity around how much benefit anyone will see.

That includes how you will be compensated. In two press releases we’ve read too many times at this point, they mention nothing about how you will be paid for your devices. We know the program is run by Likewize, which is some sort of trade-in/upgrade program specialist, yet we can’t tell if you’ll be paid via Samsung credit, gift card, cash, etc. Those details should be revealed as this program goes truly live and hits more countries.

For now, you can try to figure it out at the Korean trade-in site, which appears to be only partially live.

To recap, Samsung is launching a new trade-in program that runs all year and should get you some sort of compensation even if you aren’t quite ready to buy a new device.

