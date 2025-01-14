As we approach Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event on January 22, the company continues to hype and tease what’s to come. We will no doubt see the Galaxy S25 series, but what will make it different from past devices?

Samsung is highlighting One UI 7 and Galaxy AI ahead of the launch, which is fitting since we’re relatively certain that the Galaxy S25 hardware isn’t much changed from last year. That means we should expect to see differences in the software.

Here’s what Samsung is saying.

With One UI 7, Samsung’s first integrated AI platform, coming soon to Galaxy S series devices – Galaxy smartphones will become true AI companions that understand natural language through text, speech, and images. They will set a new standard of multimodal mobile AI for unprecedented creativity.

Those are fancy words, which are fine, but an actual example of something users can do that is updated would be for the S Pen enjoyers. Let’s say you draw a picture of a cat, then you can type “spacesuit” and AI will take your rough cat sketch and then provide images of a cat wearing a spacesuit. You can then tell AI where you want that cat to be, like in space or on a beach. This builds upon the existing Sketch to Image feature.

We’re one week away from Unpacked and we’ll be there to bring you all of the news. In the meantime, be sure to reserve your Galaxy S25 here and save a lot of money in the process.

// Samsung