OnePlus 13R Now Available, Insane Specs for $599

OnePlus has its new mid-range killer on the market now, the OnePlus 13R. Priced at only $599, the spec sheet on this phone is pretty nuts for the price, offering things you might normally find on much more expensive devices.

Available in Black (Nebula Noir) or White (Astral Trail), the phone features a large 6.78-inch display with a adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM, 256GB storage, massive 6,000mAh battery capable of charging speeds of up to 80W, triple rear camera setup highlighted by the Sony-made LYT-700 50MP sensor, and IP65 rating.

If you take pride in the specs your phone offers, it’s kinda tough to beat that for $599.

For those who order now, OnePlus is throwing in goodies, such as a sandstone magnetic case valued at $25. OnePlus was also gifting free smartwatches, but those are all gone.

We are currently working on a review for this device, so be on the lookout for that. In the meantime, we can tell you that it’s a very powerful phone with a big battery. We like it.