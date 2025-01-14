Droid Life

DEAL: Galaxy S24 Ultra for as Low as $349 ($950 Off)

Yes, Samsung is about to announce the Galaxy S25 series (reserve here), but some people aren’t stressed about running the latest and greatest. Instead, they want a really good phone for a really good price. That would be Samsung’s current deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Right now, you can snag last year’s top Galaxy device for as low as $349, thanks to a combination of instant savings and enhanced trade-in values. Breaking it down, Samsung is offering $200 off instantly, then providing up to $750 of trade-in value, totaling $950. If you can snag an S24 Ultra for $349, that’s a great deal for a great phone.

Even easier, for folks without a trade-in device, Samsung is offering an additional $300 of instant savings, bringing the total to $500 off the device. That means you can get the phone for $799 out the door without a trade-in. Good luck beating that for this phone.

Follow the link below to snag it and stay tuned for a big week of Galaxy starting next week.

