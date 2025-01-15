New year, new software is the saying, right? If not, it should be one and Galaxy Watch owners can celebrate the moment. Samsung is sending out updates to the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 6 lines to kick off 2025.

If you own a Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Watch 6, you should have new software available to download. The updates are minor and improved the “stability and reliability,” according to changelogs, so don’t expect a bunch of new features. They don’t even appear to bring new security patches either, which is odd.

For those looking for builds to see if you are already on the new versions or need to be, here are the version numbers:

Galaxy Watch Ultra : L705NKOU1AXL6

: L705NKOU1AXL6 Galaxy Watch 7 : L310XXU1AXL1

: L310XXU1AXL1 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic : R960XXU1BXL2

: R960XXU1BXL2 Galaxy Watch 6: R940XXU1BXL2

To check for updates, head into the Galaxy Wear app.

