We’re all attempting to remain patient when it comes to the release of One UI 7 for Samsung’s top phones, but until we get there over the coming weeks, phones still need to see regular updates. We are seeing fresh builds from the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and 5, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and 5 with January’s patches.

The updates should be rolling out today to these 4 devices in the US. As expected, because we really are just waiting for One UI 7 to go stable and then release to all still-supported devices, these are just January Android security patches.

According to Verizon, this update simply “provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device.” Samsung only suggests that “The security of your device has been improved” with these builds.

Here are the builds you will find:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS7GXLF

: F936USQS7GXLF Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS7GXLF

: F721USQS7GXLF Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946U1UES5DXLF

: F946U1UES5DXLF Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731U1UES5DXLF

To check for Samsung updates, you head into Settings>Software update>Download and Install.