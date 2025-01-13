Droid Life

All the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Phones are $150 Off Again, Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 Off

The holidays may be over and 2025 is upon, but the deals aren’t likely to quit. Google is already bringing back big discounts on its entire Pixel 9 series, including the Pro and Fold models. If you missed out a few weeks ago, fret not, as the savings are still great.

Google and its retail partners have dropped the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL by $150, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off.

What are we looking at for starting prices with these $150 and $300 off discounts? The Pixel 9 would start at $649, Pixel 9 Pro would start at $849, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL would start at $949. For the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, $300 off drops it down to $1,499.

We have nothing but praise for Google’s Pixel 9 series, which you can read all about in our reviews (Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold). I know that the Galaxy S25 series is weeks away, but I’m not sure they’ll dethrone Google’s new phones.

Pixel 9 Deal Links:

