OnePlus 13 Gets a Big First Update

The OnePlus 13 dropped last week and should be arriving on doorsteps within days for those who ordered right away. If you jumped at this excellent phone from OnePlus (our review soon, I promise), you’ll want to be on the lookout shortly after setup for a big first update.

An update showed up on our review unit this morning as build 15.0.0.402(EXO1) with a size of 1GB. It’s a pretty big first update that touches on the camera, connectivity, audio, general stability and performance, and a bunch of apps, including AI being added to Google Messages.

Most of this stuff looks like bug fixes and polishing on the original release software, so you shouldn’t notice any major changes after. It’s still OxygenOS 15 and Android 15, but the stability of almost everything appears to be improved. Of course, we’re still putting together our review, have updated to this new build, and will continue testing in order to let you know.

The update is live as you read this. To check for updates on a OnePlus phone, you head into System & Update>System update>Check for update.

OnePlus 13 – New version: CPH2655_15.0.0.402(EXO1)

Communication & interconnection

Adds a Touch to share feature that supports iOS devices. You can share photos and files with a touch.

Optimizes IPv6 connectivity over Wi-Fi.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Improves network stability and experience.

Camera

Adds various styles and personalization to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master’s signature, Film, Classic camera, and more.

Improves the clarity of previews and photos in Portrait and Photo modes.

Improves the clarity of videos shot in 4K at 60 fps.

Improves the color performance of photos taken with the main camera and telephoto lens in Photo mode.

Fixes an issue where photos might be too bright when taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.

Improves the tone and color accuracy of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.

Audio

Improves audio quality.

System

Adds charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience.

Improves system stability and performance.

Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Apps

Adds Al features to Google Messages.

You can now add the 1 × 2 Weather widget to the Home screen.

Improves the look and feel of the step tracker widget.

Improves the look and feel of the “Storage cleaner” widget.

Update size: 1.06 GB