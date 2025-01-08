If you were planning to snag the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra, we want you to save the maximum amount of money. We’re nice like that. To do so, we’re big on recommending Samsung’s reservation period for its upcoming Galaxy phones, which happens to be live right now.

During this reservation time, Samsung typically has its trade-in values at the highest, instant discounts available, as well as offers an additional discount should you “reserve” the device before they are announced on January 22. And by reserving, all they want is a name and email address. That’s free money right there.

How to Save $1250: The biggest discount you can get is $1250, according to Samsung. This is a combination of a max trade-in discount of $900, an additional $300 in instant savings, plus the $50 reservation credit. That totals to $1250 in savings. Samsung isn’t clear on that additional savings of $300, but we expect it has something to do with free doubled storage, which is always great.

Again, if you plan to buy this phone, definitely reserve it now. Even if you’re still waiting on the announcement, we still recommend reserving because you don’t want to lose out on the free $50.

Follow the link below to get the maximum savings.