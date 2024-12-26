Nothing announced this morning that Circle to Search has arrived for Nothing OS 3.0, meaning owners of Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a, and Phone 2a Plus (in beta) now have Google more deeply integrated into their device.

When activated, you can circle literally anything that might be on your device’s screen, then see if Google can return some results on it. Honestly, it’s a great way to shop in apps, as well as find locations you may be unfamiliar with. Very, very useful feature.

How to Access Circle to Search on Nothing OS 3.0

3-button navigation: Long-press the Home button

Long-press the Home button Gesture navigation: Long-press the Navigation bar. (Ensure your Navigation bar is not hidden)

With all of this being announced, we’re reminded that it’s almost time for a potential Nothing Phone 3. After really liking the Phone 2, we can’t wait to see what might be coming the future.

Anyone here loving a Nothing Phone currently?

