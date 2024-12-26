Should Santa have blessed you with some cash for Christmas, you may be on the hunt for ongoing deals to spend it on. After waking up this morning and realizing that it’s the Thursday after the holiday and I am doing just that, I went looking around to see if any of the big companies stopped running the specials they’ve been running since what feels like November 1. As it turns out, almost everything is still “discounted.”

Cruising over to Amazon will bring you to all of Google’s new Pixel 9 line-up with solid discounts. The Pixel 9 Pro is anywhere from $150 to $160+ off. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is $250 off. Even the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off with either storage option.

We’ve reviewed all of these devices (here and here), so if you need more information on why we keep recommending them, be sure to read those. We’re big fans of the Pixel 9 Pro series and truly think it’ll be a device to hang-on to for a while.

