At this year’s Google I/O conference, Google detailed a feature for Gemini Advanced that allowed users to upload a PDF file, then ask Gemini questions about said document.

For example, if you uploaded a lengthy policies document, you could then pinpoint certain information inside of it, thanks to Gemini. Well, that feature is reported to be finally rolling out to Advanced subscribers.

According to Mishaal Rahman via reddit, there are few required things for this to work. You’ll need to be on Android 15, subscribed to Gemini Advanced, and also have Gemini set as your phone’s digital assistant. Should you have all of that, you’ll simply open a PDF using something like Files by Google, then invoke the Gemini overlay. You should then see an “ask about this PDF” option.

Enjoy, Gemini users.

