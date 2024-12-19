It feels uncommon when folks without a really good trade-in can save a lot of money on today’s top devices, also without having to sign up for years of service from a carrier. This week, Samsung is taking care of those customers, offering a very enticing starting price on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Deal: Earlier this month, Samsung was enticing people with a crazy low price for this phone, but you would need a top of the line trade-in device. Not everyone has that. For customers without a trade-in, Samsung is now cutting $500 from the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, bringing the entry price to just $1399. This price applies to all of the color options for the 256GB model, which is awesome.

With trade-in: And just so we aren’t missing out on anyone who does have a trade-in device, you can save up to a total of $1200 on the device, bringing your price down to a low of $699. You’ll need a very good trade-in, but you likely already guessed that.

Other Savings: Samsung is also bundling the phone purchase with other device savings, such as nearly 50% off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, 20% off a Galaxy Ring, or nearly 50% off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. There are many savings to be had this week as we lead up to the big holiday.

Follow the link below to snag your device, with multiple color options deliverable by Christmas.