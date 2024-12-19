Samsung is pushing out a lot of updates this week, with the total currently at 11 for phones and tablets.

Inside, owners of phones like the Galaxy S21 series and 4th-gen Galaxy Z foldable devices will find the December security patch. Looking through the changelogs, we’re not seeing anything else new, but feel free to look through after booting the update and let us know if you spot anything.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S21 : G991USQSEGXK3

: G991USQSEGXK3 Galaxy S21+ : G996USQSEGXK3

: G996USQSEGXK3 Galaxy S21 Ultra : G998USQSEGXK3

: G998USQSEGXK3 Galaxy S22 : S901USQS7EXK9

: S901USQS7EXK9 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS7EXK9

: S906USQS7EXK9 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS7EXK9

: S908USQS7EXK9 Galaxy S23 FE : S711USQS6CXK8

: S711USQS6CXK8 Galaxy Z Flip 4 : F721USQS7GXKC

: F721USQS7GXKC Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQS7GXKC

: F936USQS7GXKC Galaxy Tab S9 FE : X518USQS8BXK6

: X518USQS8BXK6 Galaxy Tab S9+: X818USQU5BXKC

Merry holidays, Samsung owners.

// Verizon