Samsung is pushing out a lot of updates this week, with the total currently at 11 for phones and tablets.
Inside, owners of phones like the Galaxy S21 series and 4th-gen Galaxy Z foldable devices will find the December security patch. Looking through the changelogs, we’re not seeing anything else new, but feel free to look through after booting the update and let us know if you spot anything.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S21: G991USQSEGXK3
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQSEGXK3
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQSEGXK3
- Galaxy S22: S901USQS7EXK9
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQS7EXK9
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQS7EXK9
- Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS6CXK8
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQS7GXKC
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQS7GXKC
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE: X518USQS8BXK6
- Galaxy Tab S9+: X818USQU5BXKC
Merry holidays, Samsung owners.
