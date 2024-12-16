Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 Released for Pixel Devices

It may be the holiday season, but that won’t stop Google from releasing Android updates for Pixel phones. To start this week, Google gave us Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2, with several bug fixes included.

For Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2, Google has continued to make this quarterly beta available to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Here’s the second release build info:

Release date: December 16, 2024

Build: BP11.241121.010

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: December 2024

Google Play services: 24.45.32

What’s new in Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2? We’re about to find out once we get it on device. We do know the bug fixes, and those are listed below.

Developer- and user-reported issues Fixed an issue that prevented the “ANGLE preferences” option from being accessed in developer options. (Issue #379196574)

Fixed an issue that prevented some glucose sensor devices from connecting. (Issue #378816128)

Fixed issues that caused a long delay while selecting options to place a call. (Issue #379266329, Issue #378854091)

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Limit to 80%” option in charging optimization settings from being enabled. (Issue #378800194)

Fixed null pointer issues that could cause devices to unexpectedly crash or restart. (Issue #378856187, Issue #381894854)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Pixel Fold devices to stop responding while unfolded. (Issue #379387626) Bluetooth resolved issues Fixed a bug of inconsistent behavior during switch from ASHA to LE Audio and back, ensuring the audio always pauses when switching.

Fixed a bug that causes L2CAP connection failure with error reason code 3 after a phone reboot due to incorrect security level saving during pairing, leading to a security check failure on Bluetooth reset.

Fixed a bug that allowed LE links to remain unencrypted on reconnection with bonded devices, potentially exposing sensitive data to attackers.

Fixing a bug of Bluetooth HAL crashes or gets stuck when Bluetooth LE audio hardware offload is disabled.

Download Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2: If interested, you can download from the following links to get started. However, QPR2 Beta 2 should be live already in the Beta Program for over-the-air updates: