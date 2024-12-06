Like Spotify does for your musical journey throughout the year, Google Photos is looking to do the same for your photos and videos. Recaps for the year of 2024 have arrived inside of Google Photos, offering highlights from the photos you’ve taken, as well as intriguing insights thanks to Gemini.

Naturally, you’ll be shown a lot of photos and videos, but it’s the attention to smaller details and fun facts that may interest you more. For that, Google details the following.

Aside from your Recap memory, you’ll also receive insights — fun and surprising tidbits about your year based on the photos you took, like your longest photo streak, who you smiled most with, who you took the most photos of, the top colors you photographed and your 2024 vibes.

Now that sounds fun.

2024 recaps are starting to roll out now. If you have notifications turned on, Photos will let you know when it’s ready to view.

// Google