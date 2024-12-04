Following YouTube Music and Apple Music, Spotify is now out with their yearly recap feature. Called “Spotify Unwrapped,” this is the time for Spotify users to find their top songs of the past year, see what else was trending, and live life through the past by listening to”Your Top Songs 2024″ playlist on repeat for the next month or so as we head into 2025.

For this 2024 Unwrapped, Spotify has brought back familiar features, like the “Your 2024 Wrapped” that takes you through a short history lesson of your past year. This story-like experience will reveal your top song, list of top artists, how many minutes you spent listening to music, how your music tastes changed throughout the past 12 months, and where you ranked for your top artist in terms of listening time. Some of your favorite artists may even have a little video message for you to take in.

Spotify has also put together several 2024 recap-style playlists with the top songs from the globe and your country, as well as top playlists for specific genres. The one I’m most looking forward to diving into is the “Your Music Evolution 2024,” which I think is a new item for this year’s Wrapped.

The headline feature, at least according to Spotify and Google, is the “Your Wrapped AI Podcast.” This feature uses Google’s NotebookLM to create a podcast experience about your Spotify Wrapped. It’ll probably be super silly, but this is one of Google’s coolest AI features. NotebookLM can take almost any subject you might be interested in and then turn it into what ends up sounding like a real podcast with two hosts going back and forth. It’s actually a wild experience outside of Spotify that I recommend giving a try.

My Wrapped AI podcast is a little over 3 minutes and mostly just walks through my Wrapped slideshow. As someone who doesn’t listen to any podcasts, this is not for me. But hey, so many of you love podcasts and I’m sure this will find a place in your commutes.

To get Spotify Wrapped 2024, make sure you have the latest Spotify update. If you do, you should see it all by opening the app today.

