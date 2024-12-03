There’s a fresh new season of Marvel SNAP this week, titles Rivals in celebration of the release of Marvel Rivals (a PVP title that releases this month). In this season, we get a load of new cards, new locations, plus the return of High Voltage game mode later this month.

For new cards, the Season Pass card is Galacta, Daughter of Galactus. Her text reads “Each turn, the first card you play at another location reveals with +3 Power.” While you might think she makes sense for Galactus decks, she is already seeing good play in Sebastian Shaw/Silver Surfer decks. Definitely something to keep an eye on.

Other new cards this season include Luna Snow (On Reveal: Add an Ice Cube to each side of this location), Sp//dr (On Reveal:Merge with one of your cards here. You can move that card next turn.), DOOM 2099 (After each turn, add a DoomBot 2099 to a random location if you played exactly 1 card.), Bruce Banner (When you end a turn with unspent Energy, 25% chance to HULK OUT!), Rocket Raccoon and Groot (You can move this once. After your opponent plays a card here, steal 1 Power from it.), and Lasher (Activate: Afflict an enemy card here with negative Power equal to this card’s Power).

For new location, you can look forward to Spider-Island (After you play a card here, move it.) and Tokyo 2099 (Cards can’t be discarded). Toky0 2099 sounds like an instant retreat for discard players, so that’s dumb.

High Voltage returns December 28 and runs through January 4. How exciting.

