In a recent update to the Pixel Troubleshooting service, Google has added in the ability for Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 device owners to manually check a device’s temperature. This is great for troubleshooting scenarios, plus Google lists all sorts of useful information relating to the current state of your device.

Available with version 1.0.693922709 of the Pixel Troubleshooting app, let’s say for example that your phone is running hot. A possible response from the device would be, “Your phone’s estimated temperature is higher than normal. Your phone will try to cool down by temporarily limiting performance and pausing certain features.” This helps owners understand how their device operates and attempts to protect its own components when it senses something is wrong.

Or maybe your device is running cold? It could say, “Your phone’s estimated temperature is lower than normal. It may shut down suddenly.” That one is funny, actually.

There are all sorts of reasons why a device may run warm/hot/cool/etc. We hope the added ability to check the temperature along with information pertaining to it is useful to Pixel owners.

// 9to5Google