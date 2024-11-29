There are many deals on Black Friday that are as good as what Samsung is running for the Galaxy Watch 7 and I’m going to guess it’ll sell out quickly if you don’t hurry. The Galaxy Watch 7 is (seriously) down to $2.60 at the moment, thanks to an instant discount and and instant trade-in discount.

Look, if you were looking for the best Galaxy Watch 7 Black Friday special, you will need to look no further, assuming you don’t mind the color green.

$97.39 off to start : Samsung has dropped the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) by $97.39, which gives it a starting price of $202.60. This specific price is on the “Green” color with the Green sport band attached. That’s the combo with the lowest starting price and biggest instant discount. So start there.

: Samsung has dropped the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) by $97.39, which gives it a starting price of $202.60. This specific price is on the “Green” color with the Green sport band attached. That’s the combo with the lowest starting price and biggest instant discount. So start there. $200 off with trade-ins: From there, you’ll get $200 instantly off with a trade-in and there are several older Samsung watches worth that much. The Galaxy Watch 5 is one of them, as are both Galaxy Watch 6 models. There are others at $175 off too. You can check your value here.

OK, so if you do the math here, we have a $299 watch with a $97 discount, dropping us to $202. Then, you take $200 off with trade-ins and you are left with $2.60. Seriously, here’s a screenshot of this in action.

You could also go with the bigger 44mm Galaxy Watch 7, but it doesn’t seem to be grabbing this extra discount. The site lists it as low as $47.48 with this combo of Green case and Green sport band. However, I can’t get that price to stick with any combo. Feel free to try, though.

Galaxy Watch 7 Deal Link