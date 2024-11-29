With Black Friday upon us and Samsung still rolling with its range of deals on top Galaxy devices, let’s talk about how you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for as little as $499. The savings are simply and easy as always, and I’m not sure we’ll see better prices before the Galaxy S25 arrives in a couple of months.

For Samsung’s best Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal, you are looking at the typical combination of free storage upgrade with an instant trade-in discount to get the full promo price. You’ve seen this enough times to know how it works, right?

Here, we’ll make it super simple for those new to Samsung’s deal system:

$120 off, free storage upgrade : On select colors, Samsung is doing a free storage upgrade to 512GB. That’s a value of $120 and available on Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange. Just choose those colors, pick 512GB for storage, and you’ll see the $120 discount apply.

: On select colors, Samsung is doing a free storage upgrade to 512GB. That’s a value of $120 and available on Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange. Just choose those colors, pick 512GB for storage, and you’ll see the $120 discount apply. $800 off with trade-ins: Samsung’s instant trade-in discount is here as always and has been increased to $800 for Black Friday. To get that much, you’ll need a Galaxy S23 Ultra to part with. However, an older device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still worth $700. Even really old devices can be worth $300 or $400. Check your trade value here.

And that’s all you need to do. You’ll pick one of their exclusive colors, upgrade your storage for free, and then trade-in a device that is hopefully worth a whole lot of money. Your savings could hit $920 for Black Friday, plus if you want a Galaxy Watch 7 or something with it, Samsung is giving you bundle deals on those too.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Deal Link