Our phones ditched microSD card slots long ago, leaving us with a fixed amount of storage to try and manage. We’ve mostly figured out how to do that and phone makers are at least offering storage option that should get us through a couple of years worth of photos and videos. That doesn’t mean that all of our devices couldn’t benefit from added storage that is heavily discounted, though. The Nintendo Switch, all of Samsung’s top tablets, dashcams, etc. all can take advantage of expandable storage.

For Black Friday, Samsung is running a sale on all of its memory solutions from microSD cards to internal and external SSD storage, full size SD cards, USB-C flash drives, and so on. If you need discounted storage for something, this sale is worth a look as we head into the weekend and your shopping list grows.

Samsung microSD card Black Friday Sale: Samsung has a wide range of microSD cards with all sorts of confusing names. All you really need to know is that their “EVO” cards are on the lower end, while the “PRO” cards should have faster speeds and bigger capacities. We’ll leave you with a few options below, because some of the low-end options are down to just $7.99, while the upper tier is up to $31 off.

Other Samsung storage Black Friday deals: Need SSD storage for your PC or to take with you on the go? You can grab Samsung’s 4TB PRO SSD line for something like 40% off. They also have insane prices on their portable SSDs too. If there’s one thing I’ve loved to watch over the years it is the declining price of good, fast storage.

