Google Workspace Users Gain Access to Gemini App

Google is extending access to the Gemini app on both Android and iOS to Workspace users. This means Workspace users can access the AI for research, as well as upload notes to have Gemini organize them and share them to either Gmail or Google Docs.

Google said, “All of this comes with the enterprise data protections Google Workspace customers are accustomed to,” in its blog post announcing the extended access.

Google also noted that not everything Gemini offers will be available at this time, including Workspace extensions, file upload, and Gems. We’re sure that’ll come down the road, maybe?

Have fun, Workspace users.

// Google