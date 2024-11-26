Gemini may one day be a powerful assistant-like tool in the ways that Google Assistant once was able to be, but those days seem far off as Google slow-rolls its feature set. It’s probably the safer play this way, even if it means a lack of features out of the gate as we all switch over to a world filled with too much AI.

In a move that should help with some of Gemini’s struggles for those in the non-Google music space, Spotify appears to be next for Extension support. A new Google Support page has a full set of instructions available for how to “link your Spotify account to your Google Account” to let you “ask Gemini apps to play or search for music on Spotify.” For those not familiar with this idea, Gemini can’t currently interact with Spotify, and it’s annoying as hell.

The support page also mentions that the Spotify extension for Gemini is not currently available in Gemini for Google Messages, the web app, or on the iPhone. In other words, Spotify and Gemini will only be friends on Android it seems.

To connect Spotify to Gemini, you’ll do the following:

Ask the Gemini app to play, search, or browse music on Spotify. If Spotify isn’t connected, you’ll get the option to connect it. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Well, those were Google’s official instructions that aren’t very detailed or specific. The other way to connect Gemini and Spotify is the following, and it’s probably the better way to make sure it is even available to your Google Account:

Open the Gemini app Tap your profile icon (top right) and then Extensions Scroll through the list until you see Spotify and toggle it ON

There’s a chance you won’t find it there right away and that’s probably because this is slowly rolling out region by region.

If you see it go live, let us know. It is not currently live for us.

// Google | 9to5Google