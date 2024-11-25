I admit, we don’t talk about Rick and Morty enough around these parts. That’s my fault, as I only started getting into the show somewhat recently. However, when ranking my favorite things about the show, right behind Pickle Rick would have to be Butter Bot. And because the future kicks so much ass, Butter Bot is getting turned into a real AI-powered device, complete with camera, ability to speak, and much more.

Update (Nov 25): I had no idea you all appreciated Rick and Morty like I do. The campaign reached out and confirmed they are just shy of the $400K goal to bring Bluetooth connectivity to Butter Bot, which is important for Android-focused people like us. So yeah, tell all of your friends to buy a Butter Bot and we can all enjoy the Bluetooth goodness. The campaign has 9 days to go.

Currently up on the Kickstarter, but already fully funded with shipping expected in September of next year, Butter Bot can do all sorts of stuff. Butter Bot is capable of AI-powered conversations, can play games, recognize people and objects, and can be moved around manually via an included controller. Also with the controller, you can get a live feed of what Butter Bot sees, making it a sweet little home check-in cam that can move when you’re away.

It’s also a STEM toy, with the makers allowing for different modules to be added to Butter Bot. With certain modules, Butter Bot can detect gases (carbon dioxide, alcohol, benzene, smoke, etc.), act as a climate calculator, can motion detection, and plenty else.

For us Android users, we need to try to get Butter Bot to its stretch goal of $400K (it’s already at $330K), allowing for a Bluetooth connection between Butter Bot and your mobile device. With that connection, Butter Bot could then control media playback and other things.

With holiday shopping in full swing, we’ll be looking for and posting unique gifts that we think are sweet. Butter Bot definitely meets the requirements. Butter Bot packages start at just $139, which comes with Butter Bot and the controller.