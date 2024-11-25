Samsung is on a roll this week, shipping updates to seven more devices, this time being more recent releases. We have the latest Galaxy S24 family of devices, along with the Z Fold and Z Flip 6, plus last year’s Z Fold and Z Flip 5.

Nothing is detailed in the changelog beyond the latest security patch, so there shouldn’t be any surprises hidden inside. However, if you spot something, let us know. Below you’ll find the latest software version numbers.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S24 : S921USQU4AXK4

: S921USQU4AXK4 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQU4AXK4

: S926USQU4AXK4 Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQU4AXK4

: S928USQU4AXK4 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQU5DXK8

: F946USQU5DXK8 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQU5DXK8

: F731USQU5DXK8 Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQU2AXK8

: F956USQU2AXK8 Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQU2AXK8

Hooray, fresh updates to go with your turkey and other tasty dishes.

// Verizon