Over the weekend, Samsung and Verizon began pushing the November security patch to members of the Galaxy S22 family, as well as the Galaxy S23 FE.

Inside the update, nothing beyond the monthly security patch is noted, but if you happen to boot up this update and notice something noteworthy, please feel free to let us know. Below you’ll find the updated version numbers, just so you can confirm you’re running the latest and greatest.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S22 : S901USQS7EXK4

: S901USQS7EXK4 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQS7EXK4

: S906USQS7EXK4 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQS7EXK4

: S908USQS7EXK4 Galaxy S23 FE: S711USQS6CXK5

Go get that update if you haven’t already.

// Verizon