Gemini continues to grow its feature list thanks to deeper integration into Android, with users now having the ability to share up to 10 files directly into Gemini from any supported app on their Android device.

Detailed by Android Authority inside of Gemini v1.0.686588308, you can upload all sorts of various file types for analysis by Gemini from the native Android share sheet. When you click on the share button on a file, Gemini should pop up as a supported app for sharing. This update means you won’t need to download the file to your device, and instead, you can share directly. It’s a streamlined process, which is awesome.

Supported Files in Gemini:

Plain text files: TXT

Code files including C, CPP, PY, JAVA, PHP, SQL, and HTML

Document files: DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX

Documents created in Google Docs

Tabular data files: CSV, TSV

Spreadsheet files: XLS, XLSX

Spreadsheets created in Google Sheets

It has taken a bit of time, but Gemini is most certainly becoming a larger, more important part of the Android experience. Keep it up, Google.

// Android Authority