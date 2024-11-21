With such a late Black Friday this year, most brands and retailers opened up their deals today to give them a full week+ of play. OnePlus is one of those brands that went live and they are offering pretty incredible prices on their phones and earbuds and accessories. One such deal is on the OnePlus 12, a truly top tier phone, that can be had for $250 off.

At $250 off, the OnePlus 12 with 256GB storage starts at just $549. The 512GB model is also $250 off, so you can grab it for $649.

Look, I know that buying a phone that’s almost a year old at this moment, especially knowing that the OnePlus 13 could be here within a month or two, is a questionable idea to consider. However, the OnePlus 12 has the best of the best specs for 2024 and will be supported for a full 7 years. At least that’s the commitment OnePlus has made.

It lacks nothing (here’s our review), has a high-end screen, very good camera, a huge battery life that lasts forever, what might be the best haptics in the game, and performance that is likely unmatched. The software is also better than most probably understand, even if it is a bit quirky at times. It runs so smooth that I think you’ll not be bothered by learning a new trick or two.

If you are in the market for a new smartphone and are hunting down the best Black Friday smartphone deals, this one should be on your list with Google’s and the constantly discounted Samsung phones.

OnePlus 12 Black Friday Links: