We have been waiting patiently for Google to make its Black Friday deals live, after the company announced what the deals would be earlier this month. Real quick, that was kinda rude, Google. With that said, the deals are now live, with decent savings on the Pixel Watch 3 available.

For a limited time, you can get the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) for $279, that being $70 off the usual $349. The Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) can be purchased for $329, which is also $70 off its typical $399 price. It’s $70 off across the board, but Google also has savings available on select watch accessories you may also be interested in.

Keep in mind, these prices are before any trade-in discounts you might be eligible for. Google’s trade-in program isn’t as generous as Samsung’s, but if you have an older device laying around that you don’t use, it can help drop money off the price of your new watch. For example, a first-gen Pixel Watch could get you another $50 off following reimbursement.

Pixel Watch 3 can be purchased at the discounted pricing by following the links below.